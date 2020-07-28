Chevron, Shell, Wells Fargo fund powerful police groups

“Many powerful companies that drive environmental injustice are also backers of the same police departments that tyrannize the very communities these corporate actors pollute,” write the authors of a newly released investigation by the Public Accountability Initiative . The report is titled "Fossil Fuel Industry Pollutes Black & Brown Communities While Propping Up Racist Policing" and it's a damning indictment of corporate giants who protect their astronomical wealth by exploiting the vulnerable.

