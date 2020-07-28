Fabien Cousteau unveils design for undersea "space station"

Greg is a longtime friend of Cousteau, grandson of the famed environmentalist and explorer Jacques Cousteau. Via Greg:
Greg Stone spends time with aquanaut Fabien Cousteau, an old friend and dive partner, about his passion for the exploration of the undersea world. From his next underwater habitat Proteus to memories of his previous underwater immersion, Mission 31, Fabien engages us with his unique history being part of the Cousteau legacy. Join us with a candid and interesting conversation between two of the ocean’s biggest advocates.
In ten years, scientists hope to have mapped the entire ocean floor in high resolution. This week, the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project announced that they’ve completed 20 percent of the map. A full mapping to “modern standards” is useful for conservation and also to support scientific understanding of ocean systems, weather, tsunami wave propagation, […]
More than 64,000 endangered sea turtles are gathered in the world’s largest nesting area near Raine Island, Australia, but who’s counting? The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, that’s who. Their researchers used harmless white paint to mark around 2,000 turtles and then flew a drone overhead. By determining the ratio of marked to unmarked turtles, they […]
According to the excellent wunderkammer of Twitter accounts, We Like To Learn, “Throughout history, sailors have mistaken Beluga Wales for mermaids because of their human-like knees.” (As our helpful commenters point out, those aren’t literally “knees” in the image but rather love handles that help the whales steer as they swim. More here.) (via Daily […]
