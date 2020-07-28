Fabien Cousteau unveils design for undersea "space station"

YouTuber Greg Stone has an in-depth interview with ocean explorer Fabien Cousteau, who just unveiled his design for his next long-term undersea habitat called Proteus.

Greg is a longtime friend of Cousteau, grandson of the famed environmentalist and explorer Jacques Cousteau. Via Greg:

Greg Stone spends time with aquanaut Fabien Cousteau, an old friend and dive partner, about his passion for the exploration of the undersea world. From his next underwater habitat Proteus to memories of his previous underwater immersion, Mission 31, Fabien engages us with his unique history being part of the Cousteau legacy. Join us with a candid and interesting conversation between two of the ocean’s biggest advocates.

This isn't just some pipe dream. Cousteau lived for 31 days underwater in 2014, breaking his grandfather's 1963 record of 30 days.

Image: YouTube / The Sea Has Many Voices