/ Andrea James / 4:00 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

Guess these everyday objects in extreme closeup

YouTuber Macrofying zooms in on common objects to the microscopic level. It's fun to guess what each one is before the camera zooms out.

Here's a zoom in on a coin, which includes some VFX enhancements:

The channel owner made a tongue-in-cheek "making of" video:

Image: YouTube / Macrofying