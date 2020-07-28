/ Thom Dunn / 5:09 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

Hot Dog Rice Krispie Treats are the perfect food for Summer 2020

Everything is awful in this hellscape reality so you may as well enjoy some mustard, relish, and processed meatstuff with your marshmallow-lathered cereal.

Hot Dog Rice Krispies Treat, Hellooooooooo Summer [The Vulgar Chef]