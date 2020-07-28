Hot Dog Rice Krispie Treats are the perfect food for Summer 2020

Everything is awful in this hellscape reality so you may as well enjoy some mustard, relish, and processed meatstuff with your marshmallow-lathered cereal.

Learning an entire life story just to get a simple waffle recipe If you’ve ever tried to get an online recipe, you’ll understand why this video by MasterChiefin1 is funny (’cause it’s true)! Don’t you hate when you look up a recipe for something basic and the author feels like they need to tell a 10 page story about how that recipe changed their life? I sure […] READ THE REST

A children's book recipe for "No-Bake Spice Cookies," inspired by David Lynch's DUNE 36 years after the release of David Lynch’s film adaptation of Dune, that famous flop is still finding new ways to surprise me. Like this Dune Activity Book — not to be confused with the Dune Coloring Book, or the Dune Color and Activity Book, all of which were apparently released in a failed attempt to market the […] READ THE REST

The Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault keeps your herbs and edibles fresh for up to 15 days It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […] READ THE REST

CBD-infused coffee just might be the medicine you need to start your day CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […] READ THE REST