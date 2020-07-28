/ Futility Closet / 10:36 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

In the 1500s, four Spanish colonists were marooned in an unexplored North America

Marooned in Florida in 1528, four Spanish colonists made an extraordinary journey across the unexplored continent. Their experiences changed their conception of the New World and its people. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe the remarkable odyssey of Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca and his reformed perspective on the Spanish conquest.

We'll also copy the Mona Lisa and puzzle over a deficient pinball machine.

Show notes

