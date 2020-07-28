Joe Biden: 'I'm going to have a [VP] choice first week in August'

The November election is 95 days away, as of today.
Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter today if he still plans to announce his Vice President pick early next month.
Replied Biden, “I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August. And I promise, I'll let you know when I do.”
That's next week.
So, we'll know who else is on the Democratic ticket with Biden next week.
US government officials told the Associated Press today that three different English-language websites are spreading disinformation about the novel coronavirus directly from Russia.
WATCH: During Bill Barr’s hearing on Capitol Hill today, Rep. Pramila Jayapal tore him a new one.
At a hearing on Capitol Hill today, Bill Barr, Trump’s attorney general and acting Roy Cohn, said something that’s sure to ruffle the boss’s ego.
