Joe Biden: 'I'm going to have a [VP] choice first week in August'

The November election is 95 days away, as of today.

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter today if he still plans to announce his Vice President pick early next month.

Replied Biden, “I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August. And I promise, I'll let you know when I do.”

That's next week.

So, we'll know who else is on the Democratic ticket with Biden next week.