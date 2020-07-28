Nirvana's "Come As You Are," the swing version

"I turned Nirvana's "Come As You Are" into an old-fashioned swing tune and now I hate myself," writes the creator. Don't beat yourself up too much; old-timey Nirvana is kinda catchy!

Vanilla Ice to get his own biopic starring Dave Franco Word to your mother. Vanilla Ice, the oft-mocked 1990s rapper best known for “Ice Ice Baby” (above), is getting his own biopic starring Dave Franco (Scrubs, The Disaster Artist) playing Ice, real name Rob Van Winkle. Franco spoke about the film for the first time in Insider: “We have been in development for a while […] READ THE REST

Billie Joe from Green Day covers "Police On My Back" by the Equals View this post on Instagram This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant’s beat group from the 60. And of course The Clash slay it. #theequals #theequalsband #dervgordon #eddygrant #theclash A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has […] READ THE REST

Incredible handmade marionettes of early rock-and-rollers George Miller is an artist, musician (The Kaisers and The New Piccadillys), and production designer. While on lockdown in Glasgow, Miller created a series of spectacular marionettes of early rock and roll, country, and R&B greats like Johnny Cash, Link Wray, Jerry Lee Lewis, Wanda Jackson, Sister Rosetta, and Bo Diddley. The detail and personality […] READ THE REST

The Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault keeps your herbs and edibles fresh for up to 15 days It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […] READ THE REST

CBD-infused coffee just might be the medicine you need to start your day CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […] READ THE REST