Rotting Raphael costume from 1993 Ninja Turtle movie hits the auction block

Last year, Leonardo was on offer. Today, it's Raphael, his dead glass eyes staring bleakly from his rotting latex form. The bidding estimate starts at $3,000.

This costume includes a zip-up green turtle bodysuit constructed of foam latex cast elements over a Spandex base affixed with dense-foam chest and shell elements, leather knee and elbow pads, and a leather sheath for Raphael's signature sai. The removable head features foam latex skin with cast resin teeth, urethane eyes, a red fabric eye mask, internal padding, and a zipper closure. The costume is in fragile and fair to poor overall condition. It exhibits significant breakdown to its foam latex elements from age and may require restoration to preserve it from further deterioration.

As with Leonardo, I have created a nice video (embedded above) of this decaying latex fursuit accompanied by the TMNT theme tune, respectfully slowed in solemn remembrance.