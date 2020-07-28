Take a relaxing and trippy excursion beyond the horizon

As with all my art projects, in «beyond the horizon» I used simple materials to create a new visual experiment. Behind this project there are dozens of shooting days, during which hundreds of gigabytes of photos and videos were filmed with Sony a7RII and Sony a7RIV. There were 5 final versions of this video, which I reworked adding new footage again and again. While working on this project, I was faced with the constant following of the ideal shot, which is so close and distinct, but constantly disappears beyond the horizon.

Willy Wonka dialogue as a sax and drum jazz duet David Dockery performed a drum solo of the climactic scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Then Dan Felix upped the game with a saxophone accompaniment to the original. READ THE REST

The Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault keeps your herbs and edibles fresh for up to 15 days It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […] READ THE REST

CBD-infused coffee just might be the medicine you need to start your day CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […] READ THE REST