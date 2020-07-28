Take a relaxing and trippy excursion beyond the horizon

Rus Khasanov (previously) has created a clean, iridescent, and mesmerizing abstract video called "beyond the horizon," set to the music of Dmitry Evgrafov.
Rus says:
As with all my art projects, in «beyond the horizon» I used simple materials to create a new visual experiment. Behind this project there are dozens of shooting days, during which hundreds of gigabytes of photos and videos were filmed with Sony a7RII and Sony a7RIV. There were 5 final versions of this video, which I reworked adding new footage again and again. While working on this project, I was faced with the constant following of the ideal shot, which is so close and distinct, but constantly disappears beyond the horizon.
It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […]
CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […]
You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […]