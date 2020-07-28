These Blade Collection watches look like something out of the coolest sci-fi

Back in the old days of the 20th century, practicality was the biggest reason most people wore a watch. If you didn’t have a clock face right on your wrist, how else would you know the time?

Of course, in the age of smartphones and even smartwatches, the time is available virtually everywhere at any time at a glance. So watchmakers today have steered sharply into the other reason people have always worn watches -- because they look cool as hell.

Fashion-forward watches are the mission statement for Zinvo, a luxury watch producer dedicated to crafting striking design pieces that instantly catch the eye. And each member of the Zinvo Blade collection reaches that lofty goal in true attention-grabbing style.

Zinvo Blade watches feature their distinctive dial design that incorporates a spinning titanium disk that replaces the traditional second hand. It actually looks like a working turbine engine -- or quite possibly, like a sci-fi time-travel device. Either way, it’s bound to attract stares.

Despite their hard eye for fashion, Zinvo doesn’t scrimp on function either. Constructed with a 44mm gunmetal stainless steel case, resilient scratch proof sapphire crystal, water resistance to 330 feet and a genuine leather strap, the Blade watches are built to last.

These self winding timepieces are designed to gain power from the natural movements of the wrist, making winding unnecessary. The mechanical movement core of the Blade is so reliable, it will even continue running and keeping perfect time for up to 42 hours when it's left stationary.

The Zinvo Blade family includes four different styles, starting with the Phantom.

What’s hotter than black on black as a design aesthetic? Combining confidence and attitude with premium stainless steel, the Phantom is a full black men's watch with red accents that just screams too cool for the room.

One of Zinvo’s first Blade models, the Gunmetal still works because of its classic design that looks like you just crafted it in your machine shop. The rotating steel gunmetal blades also stand out particularly strikingly against the black dialface.

One of the most popular members of the Blade collection, the Nitro incorporates electric blue accents and a perforated leather strap that almost makes it look like it’s surging with power.

The Outlaw is all about the bronze. Cool bronze undertones give this model a classically rugged, yet elegant look.

Right now, these four members of the Zinvo Blade Collection are all on sale at $70 off their regular $289 price, down to just $219.99.