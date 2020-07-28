WATCH: Virgin Galactic spaceship new cabin design reveal

Watch the replay here , and sign up for a trip if you've got plenty of cash and don't mind waiting.

Making aerogel at home is unsurprisingly difficult Aerogel, the synthetic material made of about 1% microporous silica and 99% air, has extremely low density, extremely low thermal conductivity, and extremely low chances of turning out OK when made in a home lab. It took YouTuber NileRed many months of trial and error. READ THE REST

Meet the sturddlefish, an "impossible" hybrid Scientists “accidentally created” a spiky-snouted hybrid of the Russian sturgeons and American paddlefish, which we are assured “shouldn’t have been possible.” Hungarian scientists announced in May in the journal Genes that they had accidentally created a hybrid of the two endangered species, which they have dubbed the “sturddlefish.” There are about 100 of the hybrids […] READ THE REST

These Blade Collection watches look like something out of the coolest sci-fi Back in the old days of the 20th century, practicality was the biggest reason most people wore a watch. If you didn’t have a clock face right on your wrist, how else would you know the time? Of course, in the age of smartphones and even smartwatches, the time is available virtually everywhere at any […] READ THE REST

The Mighty Safe Vacuum Vault keeps your herbs and edibles fresh for up to 15 days It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […] READ THE REST