WATCH: Virgin Galactic spaceship new cabin design reveal

I'd totally go.
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic unveiled a new cabin design today, and streamed the launch event live.
Watch the replay here, and sign up for a trip if you've got plenty of cash and don't mind waiting.
Gav of The Slow Mo Guys demonstrates the visually amazing moment where 2000° thermite lands in a tank of 20° water.
Aerogel, the synthetic material made of about 1% microporous silica and 99% air, has extremely low density, extremely low thermal conductivity, and extremely low chances of turning out OK when made in a home lab. It took YouTuber NileRed many months of trial and error.
Scientists “accidentally created” a spiky-snouted hybrid of the Russian sturgeons and American paddlefish, which we are assured “shouldn’t have been possible.” Hungarian scientists announced in May in the journal Genes that they had accidentally created a hybrid of the two endangered species, which they have dubbed the “sturddlefish.” There are about 100 of the hybrids […]
Back in the old days of the 20th century, practicality was the biggest reason most people wore a watch. If you didn’t have a clock face right on your wrist, how else would you know the time? Of course, in the age of smartphones and even smartwatches, the time is available virtually everywhere at any […]
It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […]
CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […]