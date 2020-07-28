/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:24 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

Will Apple's AR glasses be as cool as this designer's concept video?

Designer Iskander Utebayev did a fantastic job making a concept video that imagines what Apple's forthcoming alternate reality eyeglasses might look like. You put them on, and a monitor-like interface appears before you. This would do away with the need for an LCD display. Utebayev even included a virtual keyboard, which would probably be hard to use for writing a lot of text, but adequate for inserting emoticons, as shown in this short video.

