A visit to the eerie abandoned TEKOI test center in Utah

TEKOI was a Cold War era United States government installation in Utah that tested the solid-fuel rocket engines that powered Minutemen nuclear warheads. The site has long since been abandoned, and in this video , CPG Grey presents the history of TEKOI, which used footage from the video above.

