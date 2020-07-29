/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:33 am Wed Jul 29, 2020

A visit to the eerie abandoned TEKOI test center in Utah

TEKOI was a Cold War era United States government installation in Utah that tested the solid-fuel rocket engines that powered Minutemen nuclear warheads. The site has long since been abandoned, and in this video, CPG Grey presents the history of TEKOI, which used footage from the video above.