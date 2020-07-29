Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for ‘minimally invasive’ non-surgical procedure: Supreme Court

The U.S Supreme Court announced late Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for a ‘minimally invasive’ non-surgical procedure.

From the Washington Post:

Ginsburg was treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where she received a bile duct stent a year ago. “According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection,” court spokewoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. “The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.”

