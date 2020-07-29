Portland is fining the US Government $500 every 15 minutes for its illegal fence

Earlier this month the US Government built a fence in Portland, which is blocking a bike lane. Last week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Fed Gov, demanding it removes the fence. So far, the Fed Gov has not responded, and now the City of Portland is fining Fed Gov $500 for every 15 minutes the fence remains. The fine is approaching $300,000.

This website has a counter that shows how much the feds currently owe Portland.