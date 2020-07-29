Republican official's spicy Holocaust meme about wearing masks doesn't go over well

Minnesota continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, this time thanks to a meme posted by the Wabasha County Republican Party comparing wearing a face mask to Jews forced to wear Stars of David under Hitler. Said official is no longer officially with the organization.

Jewish Community Action led the local response, pointing out they support mask wearing:

Given that Minnesota rabbis recently spoke out in favor of a mask mandate, comparing that mandate to the Holocaust feels especially disgusting. We ask the @MNGOP to tell Wabasha Republicans to stop using imagery like this. It betrays a total lack of both empathy and education. pic.twitter.com/xGMT3cUvvo — Jewish Community Action (@JCA_MN) July 27, 2020

Earlier this month, a couple of Walmart patrons made the same analogy, which went over about as well.

Image: City Pages