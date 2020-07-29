/ Xeni Jardin / 5:57 pm Wed Jul 29, 2020

Watch: Rubber chicken one-man-band Zeroelectrodrum [VIDEO]

Sound up.

Go, chickens, go!

@zeroelectrodrum

Mr Green & Mr Pink ##onemanband ##beatmaker ##electronicmusic ##music ##fyp ##techno ##streetperformer ##beatmaking ##drums ##chikens ##freestyle ##electrotrash

♬ Mr Green and Mr Pink - zeroelectrodrum

Zeroelectrodrum is a one-man-band electronic beatmaker. I have no idea how this magic happened, but wow, it's something else.

They're on YouTube and Instagram, and TikTok.