/ David Pescovitz / 6:29 am Wed Jul 29, 2020

"Temporary Fault": A surreal glitch during a Star Trek rerun on BBC One

On January 16, 1985, BBC One was playing a classic Star Trek rerun when something weird and wonderful occurred. They might call it a "Temporary Fault" but Sulu knows it as... paradise.

(ObscureMedia, thanks UPSO!)