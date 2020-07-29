"Temporary Fault": A surreal glitch during a Star Trek rerun on BBC One

On January 16, 1985, BBC One was playing a classic Star Trek rerun when something weird and wonderful occurred. They might call it a "Temporary Fault" but Sulu knows it as... paradise.

These classic TV title sequences recreated with stock footage are bizzarro Comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton recreates classic TV show title sequences using only stock footage. The results remind me of the Seinfeld episode “The Bizarro Jerry.” Above, Highton’s take on Friends. Below, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and, yes, Ducktales. (via Kottke) READ THE REST

TV newscaster alerted of thyroid cancer by viewer who noticed a lump on the reporter's neck Earlier this week, Victoria Price, a reporter on WFLA TV news in Tampa, Florida, received an email from a concerned viewer: “Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of […] READ THE REST

'The Wonder Years' but with a Black family “Reboot with a twist” alert. Deadline: ABC has handed a pilot production commitment to The Wonder Years, a new iteration of the network’s 1980s family comedy-drama. It comes from Dave executive producer Saladin K. Patterson, Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, the original series’ breakout star Fred Savage and 20th Century Fox TV. Written by Patterson inspired […] READ THE REST

This fitness-centric smartwatch has all your Google app favorites for under $80 As the Wear OS revolution chugs on, we can expect to see more diversity in smartwatch design, including more stylish and elegant models for business or a night out; as well as those better suited to the rough and tumble of sports and workouts. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch definitely fits into the later category, engineered […] READ THE REST

For small businesses, QuickBooks Essentials remains an accounting gold standard Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want […] READ THE REST