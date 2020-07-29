The strange world of spherical geometry

This video illustrates "spherical geometry", the peculiar phenomena observed when you simulate a world by raycasting within a spherical manifold instead of Euclidean space. Beyond a certain distance from the viewer, things start to appear larger the further away they are.

A quick look at spherical geometry in 2 and 3 dimensions and why it looks so unusual. This is part 2 of my Hyperbolica Devlog series, and both geometries will be in the game. I promise I'll get to some actual game development stuff in the next video!

VR in this is gonna make me hurl.