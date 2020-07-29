The strange world of spherical geometry

This video illustrates "spherical geometry", the peculiar phenomena observed when you simulate a world by raycasting within a spherical manifold instead of Euclidean space. Beyond a certain distance from the viewer, things start to appear larger the further away they are.
A quick look at spherical geometry in 2 and 3 dimensions and why it looks so unusual. This is part 2 of my Hyperbolica Devlog series, and both geometries will be in the game. I promise I'll get to some actual game development stuff in the next video!
Minecraft worlds are procedurally generated from numbers and words known as seeds. A seed defines everything from the nearest blade of grass to the farthest mountain, and the most interesting seeds become challenges in themselves, shared by players and even aquiring fandoms of their own. The most intriguing seed in Minecraft, though, has only just […]
I installed the GPT-2 language model 0n my laptop last year and I’ve been fascinated by the text it produces from a prompt. Here’s an example. I entered the following as prompt: Pennsylvania is sometimes referred to as “East Utah” in regards to its legendarily restrictive alcohol laws. Where else in the United States were […]
As the Wear OS revolution chugs on, we can expect to see more diversity in smartwatch design, including more stylish and elegant models for business or a night out; as well as those better suited to the rough and tumble of sports and workouts. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch definitely fits into the later category, engineered […]
Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want […]
For all its downsides, you have to admit all this extra time spent at home has to have boosted your creativity. More time to sit and think means more time to develop new original ideas. Trust us, you wouldn’t be the first to find that a global emergency has fueled the need to start a […]