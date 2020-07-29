/ David Pescovitz / 7:39 am Wed Jul 29, 2020

Watch these penguins enjoy a bubble machine

Animal keepers at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, UK installed a bubble machine in the penguin habitat to delight the birds. All that's missing is the Lawrence Welk Orchestra playing on the speakers. From South West News Service:

"The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo, but due to coronavirus their daily routine was forced to change. Staff at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall were trying to find a way to keep them entertained, and then someone kindly donated a bubble machine."

