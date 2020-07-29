Watch these penguins enjoy a bubble machine

"The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo, but due to coronavirus their daily routine was forced to change. Staff at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall were trying to find a way to keep them entertained, and then someone kindly donated a bubble machine."

Animal keepers at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, UK installed a bubble machine in the penguin habitat to delight the birds. All that's missing is the Lawrence Welk Orchestra playing on the speakers. From South West News Service :

Scary big cat spotted in UK public park turned out to be a plushie Residents of Steyning, a small rural town in southeast England, spotted a big cat resembling a panther in a public park. They summoned police who bravely approached the animal. From a police tweet on the matter: Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true,” explained the Horsham Police […] READ THE REST

Red Lobster saves blue lobster According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, there’s a one in 2 million chance of catching a blue lobster. The very rare crustaceans have a genetic defect that causes the unusual tint. In Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Red Lobster employees noticed a blue lobster in their daily delivery and contacted the Akron Zoo. […] READ THE REST

Audobon's Birds of America art released as free, high-res downloads for printing The National Audubon Society has released all of John James Audubon’s magnificent watercolors from his classic work Birds of America (1827-1838) as free, high-resolution downloads for printing. The 435 life-size watercolors in the collection were “all reproduced from hand-engraved plates, and is considered to be the archetype of wildlife illustration.” Each image’s web page is […] READ THE REST

This fitness-centric smartwatch has all your Google app favorites for under $80 As the Wear OS revolution chugs on, we can expect to see more diversity in smartwatch design, including more stylish and elegant models for business or a night out; as well as those better suited to the rough and tumble of sports and workouts. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch definitely fits into the later category, engineered […] READ THE REST

For small businesses, QuickBooks Essentials remains an accounting gold standard Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want […] READ THE REST