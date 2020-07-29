Watch this glitchy, twitchy art piece DONT KNOW WHAT

Employing the method of single frame editing, primarily focused on sound, the realistic film image transforms into a surreal, structuralist and finally even abstract film. It creates a musical composition while experimenting with the human voice and transforming language into sound and music. DONT KNOW WHAT questions classical rules of different film genres by combining elements of avant-garde film / video art and entertainment cinema.

There's probably not much middle ground, as it's kind of a love-it or hate-it sort of work. Via the artist:

Thomas Renoldner's polarizing short film DON'T KNOW WHAT has been on the festival circuit, but since all that has moved online during the pandemic, you can now watch it on Vimeo. Those with sensitivity to strobing or flashing should use caution.

Willy Wonka dialogue as a sax and drum jazz duet David Dockery performed a drum solo of the climactic scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Then Dan Felix upped the game with a saxophone accompaniment to the original. READ THE REST

For small businesses, QuickBooks Essentials remains an accounting gold standard Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want […] READ THE REST

Are you ready to write and publish your own book? It’s not as crazy as it sounds... For all its downsides, you have to admit all this extra time spent at home has to have boosted your creativity. More time to sit and think means more time to develop new original ideas. Trust us, you wouldn’t be the first to find that a global emergency has fueled the need to start a […] READ THE REST