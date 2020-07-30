'Delay the Election,' tweets President Donald Trump

The president is floating the idea of delaying the election.
Yes, this is real.
Donald Trump is suggesting that the election be delayed.
Here's the tweet:
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???
The “???” at the end really sells it.
Again, Trump is making totally unsupported claims that mail-in voting is a form of fraud.
Also, he has no power to delay the election.
The decision to delay an election would be up to Congress.
The date of the presidential election is established by 3 U.S.C. § 1.
This is not something the president has the authority to change.
BTW -- It's weird that Trump has talked on the phone with Russian president for life Vladimir Putin about once every two weeks this year. Right? Isn't that curious? And we have no idea what they really talk about, or what counsel Putin's giving him. Just weird.
Good luck, Maine.
