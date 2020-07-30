Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain has died. Hospitalized with Covid since June, Cain attended Trump's disastrous Tusla rally shortly before his symptoms appeared.
We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.
We didn’t release detailed updates on his condition to the public or to the media because neither his family nor we thought there was any reason for that. There were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman’s social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.
The announcement is weird because Cain's been "tweeting" as if nothing was wrong throughout his stay in hospital, a ghoulish and unsettling exercise in social media management that continued until two hours ago.
“I am America.” 9. 9. 9. Herman Cain died of COVID-19 today. Killed by a hoax. Sad. Herman Cain dies of Covid
Kevin McCarthy accidentally calls Louie Gohmert "Congressman COVID" pic.twitter.com/UcQcvHtEU9 — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2020 In this footage, house minority leader Kevin McCarthy calls his GOP colleague Louie Gohmert, freshly diagnosed with the virus, “Congressman COVID.” Harsh, but true.
The president is floating the idea of delaying the election. Yes, this is real.
