Mystery cassette from thrift store - who is this 70s prog rock band

A request from r/ObscureMedia: "Mysterious cassette tape of probably (1970)s rock band album. No results from Shazam or online lyric searches. Found in charity shop without correct case or labels."

Listen to one hour of very familiar and relaxing hold music “Just put it in the background and chill, or try to hypnotize yourself with the Cisco logo,” says uploader ricksslickpicks. Once you’re suitably relaxed, you might listen to the classic episode from This American Life about one man’s obsession with this song, titled “Opus No. 1,” and its origins. Tim Carleton and Darrick Deel composed […] READ THE REST

FunEasyLearn can help you learn your favorite foreign language your way Learning a new language is like stepping up to the base of Mount Everest. You know you’ve got one heck of a climb ahead of you. But while the sheer magnitude of the task ahead scares away many climbers, the real trick is finding the path up that best fits with your skills and capabilities. […] READ THE REST

The ToothShower lets you brush, floss and handle all your oral care easily right in the shower While we all like to think that we’re honest people, the truth is that little white lies spring up all the time. You don’t intend to lie. But through surprise or embarrassment or just a desire not to start a situation, falsehoods start tumbling out of your mouth. Like the last time your dentist asked […] READ THE REST