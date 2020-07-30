/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:02 am Thu Jul 30, 2020

This USB powered lighter is a good replacement for matches

I bought a USB rechargeable lighter last year and will never go back to using matches or a butane lighter. I've used it to light many charcoal barbecues, candles, and stove burners. It works by making a small electric arc across two electrodes. It makes a barely perceptible hissing sound, but one of my cats can hear it from across the room and she runs away. It must sound like another cat hissing at her.