UK government invests in sex party startup

UK company Killing Kittens is an online, women-led hook-up platform that began as a network to organize "decadent and hedonistic parties... fully focused on the pursuit of female pleasure." Now, Killing Kittens has taken around $220,000 in investment from the UK government's "Future Fund" that, according to the British Business Bank, "issues convertible loans to innovative UK companies with good potential, that typically rely on equity investment and are currently affected by COVID-19." From CNN:
[Killing Kittens] now has 180,000 members in 12 countries and recorded a 330% increase in traffic to its website during coronavirus lockdowns[...]
Killing Kittens, which says it is valued at £11.5 million ($14.9 million) based on previous funding rounds, recently raised £170,000 ($221,780) on crowd-funding platform Seedrs. Those proceeds were matched by the Future Fund, which provides loans of between £125,000 ($162,000) and £5 million ($6.5 million) to companies, subject to at least match funding from private investors.
“Texas is investigating Facebook for possibly running afoul of state laws on the collection of biometric data, according to June documents uncovered by a tech watchdog group,” reports Ashley Gold at Axios.
Put it in your calendar. The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet’s Google, and Apple, are all scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel on July 27.
Hackers working for China’s government targeted firms working on coronavirus vaccines, and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets, claims the Justice Department in a statement Tuesday announcing criminal charges.
