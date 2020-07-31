Are your deposits quietly funding fossil fuels? Not with this new type of account.

Most of us have a love-hate relationship with banks. Okay, it’s actually probably more like a tolerate-hate relationship. We understand their role in holding and securing our money so we don’t have to stuff it in a mattress somewhere. But we don’t trust the bank not to gouge us on fees whenever they can. And we certainly don’t trust MegaCorp X to be a responsible steward of our funds to make the world a better place.

For example, the four biggest global backers of fossil fuels are all U.S banks1.. So if you have money with any of those institutions, you’re tacitly endorsing those practices, whether you agree with them or not.

If that doesn’t sit well with you, you may want to consider an alternative, like Aspiration's Spend and Save account.

Aspiration isn’t a bank. They’re a hybrid check and save cash management account that offers you an alternative to traditional banking services and protections of one of those institutions, but with a conscience you can feel good about backing.

When you open an Aspiration Spend and Save account and deposit money, you get a debit card linked to your new FDIC-insured2 cash accounts with all the buying power of a financial/cash account -- but you decide how much their services should cost you. Their policy is that they trust customers to “Pay What is Fair,” even if that means zero on their basic monthly banking services.

Of course, if fair to you is $7 a month for their Aspiration Plus service, you get features like up to 1.00% APY interest3 on your savings and no fees at over 55,000+ free in-network Allpoint ATMs, and carbon offsets for when you drive.

But Aspiration’s greatest selling point is their dedication to socially-conscious green services. As part of your app account, you’ll get access to your own Personal Impact Score, which shows you how the companies you spend with score for their treatment of their workers and the environment. With those stats, you can start spending with companies that best match your personal values.

Meanwhile, when you use your Aspiration card, you’ll earn up to 10% cashback at mission-focused merchants like TOMS, Warby Parker, and more4. You even have the option to have a tree planted for every purchase you make. And Aspiration promises your deposits will never go towards funding fossil fuel projects or firearm manufacturers.

You can sign up for an Aspiration account, name your own price and help save the planet, all at the same time.

1 https://www.ran.org/bankingonclimatechange2020/

2Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $2.46 million per depositor by being swept to FDIC Member Institutions. Visit fdic.gov. Aspiration’s Program Banks.

3The Aspiration Save Account’s up to 1.00% Annual Percentage Yield (“APY”) is variable, subject to change, and is only available to customers enrolled in Aspiration Plus after conditions are met. Terms & FAQ.

4Aspiration’s Cash Back program is subject to change at any time and without notice, including reversal of rewards for abuse, fraud, and other illicit activity. Cash Back rewards are generally credited on the first day of each calendar month. For additional Cash Back details, click here & here.