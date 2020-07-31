Check out this Berlin punk band made up entirely of scrap metal robots

The One Love Machine band is the brainchild of German artist Kolja Kugler, whose work focuses largely on moving sculptures. As he explained to CNN:

When I build a band member I start obviously with the music-making parts. The fingers, plugging or playing, and then I build the character behind it.

The special thing about my robots is that they do actually play the music themselves. My robots play the bass guitar, the drum kit and they play the flute. They've got an affinity for punk rock.

My robots perform all around the world. Tech events, festivals, university lectures or TED Talks.