Check out this Berlin punk band made up entirely of scrap metal robots

A super-cool robotic bartender inspired by Blade Runner’s Voight-Kampff machine? With an ordering menu screen that shows old Japanese whisky ad starring Orson Welles (giving a “dash of Tokyo-dystopian-future-retro weirdness”)? Yes! Enter the VK-01 Off-World Bartender. Its creator, Donald Bell of Maker Project Lab, explains: The year is 2040, and you could use a good […]
VIDEO: RTÉ News. Singapore’s Public Utilities Board is deploying a robot to encourage people wandering the outdoor parks of the densely populated Asian metropolis to social distance, and “stay safe, stay home”.
[The moral of this story is buy a Roomba, they last longer and have better software.] A man and a woman in Forsyth County, North Carolina, called for help just after midnight when they awoke to loud noises and crashing downstairs, and hid in their closet to dial 911.
It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […]
Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […]
Learning a new language is like stepping up to the base of Mount Everest. You know you’ve got one heck of a climb ahead of you. But while the sheer magnitude of the task ahead scares away many climbers, the real trick is finding the path up that best fits with your skills and capabilities. […]