Here are the places you can travel with a US passport

Twenty-three other countries are open with restrictions, such as having a negative COVID-19 test result, going into quarantine once you arrive, or paying a cash deposit.

America's colossal mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic means US Passport holders have limited options when it comes to international travel. According to this CNN infographic , countries that remain open without restrictions include:

The most comprehensive and accessible explanation of how COVID-19 works (so far) One of the greatest struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the fact that the entire world has to watch the normal scientific process happen in realtime. Scientists don’t have the space to hypothesize, experiment, and discover new things before it all goes public. Everyone wants certainty; they want immediate answers. But that’s not how […] READ THE REST

A frustrating look inside the White House's utter failure at coronavirus testing, led by Jared Kushner Over at Vanity Fair, Katherine Eban goes behind the scenes of the Trump administration’s abject failure at coordinating mass testing for coronavirus — and perhaps unsurprisingly, in all connects back to Jared Kushner empowering all his trustfund baby friends, and Donald Trump’s precious ego crushing every opportunity just to make some political gains: The plan called […] READ THE REST

Children are major carriers of Coronavirus, say researchers Kids under the age of 5 who show symptoms of COVID-19 have higher concentrations of the virus than any other age group, according to a study published today in the JAMA Pediatrics journal. From Fortune: “One of the things that’s come up in the whole school reopening discussion, is: since kids are less sick, is […] READ THE REST

From tree tents to headlamps, these 10 camping essentials will improve your summer It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […] READ THE REST

The SkyTote Battery Sleeve for your Amazon Echo sets Alexa free Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […] READ THE REST