James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board, 'editorial differences' cited

'My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.'
This is a big one.
Former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch has resigned from the board of News Corp., the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.
In a letter of resignation filed Friday afternoon, Murdoch wrote: "My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."
From Alex Weprin at the Hollywood Reporter:
James Murdoch had been on News Corp.'s board of directors since 2013.
News Corp. is one of two media companies controlled by James' father Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch family. The other is Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, which was created after 21st Century Fox sold its entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company.
Murdoch stepped down as Fox CEO following the sale, with his brother Lachlan Murdoch becoming CEO, and father Rupert becoming co-chairman. News Corp., which owns the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, New York Post, News U.K. and newspaper and TV assets in Australia, is run by CEO Robert Thomson.
After leaving the Fox fold, Murdoch started his own company, Lupa Systems, which has invested in technology companies and other firms. Lupa Systems has acquired stakes in Vice Media, tech startup Betalab, and is pursuing a stake in MCH Group, the parent company of the Art Basel fair. Lupa Systems and Joe Marchese's Attention Capital also acquired a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises last year, the parent organization of the Tribeca Film Festival.
More:
James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp. Board, Citing "Disagreements" Over Editorial Content
I doomscroll for money, but you’re doing it for free! If you want to stop paying the hidden costs, this handy guide might shake out out of the not-so-ludic loop The recent onslaught of dystopian stories related to the coronavirus pandemic, combined with stay-at-home orders, have enabled our penchant for binging on bad news. But […]
This weekend, CNN ran footage of mystery federal agents in desert camo bundling protestors into rental vans in Portland, Oregon. It went the extra step of providing futher anonymity to Trump’s unbadged, unnamed goons, blurring their faces (while leaving those of the detained protestors clear). The outrage was instant and overwhelming and CNN apologized, with […]
Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged pimp and procurer for pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, is being regularly moved to keep her alive, according to The Daily Mail, which also wants you to know she isn’t “Cruella De Vil.” Maxwell’s allies have told The Mail on Sunday that she: Is not the person who introduced billionaire Epstein to […]
If you’ve ever worked on a video project or engineered a podcast and thought you’d make your own sound effects… how’d that go for ya? We assume it was a bigger undertaking than you’d probably bargained for. From using stalks of celery to replicate breaking tree limbs to frying bacon to reproduce the sound of […]
Always looking to put a new spin on a cup of joe, infusing your coffee with a blast of nitrogen produces a thicker, more full-bodied, naturally creamy, frothy variation on java that has been picking up steam with fans for the past decade. Of course, most of us don’t have nitrogen injectors just lying around, […]
It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […]