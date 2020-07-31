Pee-wee for President: 'In your guts, you know he's nuts'

Pee-wee Herman for president? SURE, WHY NOT?! Stranger things have happened. At least Pee-wee's slogan is honest: "In your guts, you know he's nuts."

Go to Pee-wee's new store for the "Pee-wee for president" buttons (and tees and pins and stickers and hoodies) but stay for that terrific animated banner!



Francis, his running opponent, is taking a different route with his campaign slogan, the familiar "I know you are, but what am I?" one

images via Pee-wee Store