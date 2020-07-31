The Lincoln Project examines Trump (Impotus Americanus) through a zoologist lens

"Impotus Americanus is one of the heaviest leaders in the animal kingdom, and is famously known to be an orange, ruddy color not found in nature."

A frustrating look inside the White House's utter failure at coronavirus testing, led by Jared Kushner Over at Vanity Fair, Katherine Eban goes behind the scenes of the Trump administration’s abject failure at coordinating mass testing for coronavirus — and perhaps unsurprisingly, in all connects back to Jared Kushner empowering all his trustfund baby friends, and Donald Trump’s precious ego crushing every opportunity just to make some political gains: The plan called […] READ THE REST

Wake Up: a short film from The Lincoln Project “Wake Up,” a short film by The Lincoln Project, depicts what it might be like for a republican to wake up after being in a coma for nearly four years and have his family tell him everything that’s happened since Trump came into power. It was directed by Jon Turteltaub. READ THE REST

On news of record-breaking US economic downturn, Trump distracts with tweet about delaying election The stock market hasn’t crashed yet, but a Bloomberg headline reveals what’s really happening in the United States: “Almost 30 Million in U.S. Didn’t Have Enough to Eat Last Week. The US GDP fell by 9.5% in the second quarter. The New York Times says “The percentage decrease in GDP is by far the biggest […] READ THE REST

