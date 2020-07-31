The Lincoln Project examines Trump (Impotus Americanus) through a zoologist lens

"Impotus Americanus is one of the heaviest leaders in the animal kingdom, and is famously known to be an orange, ruddy color not found in nature."
Over at Vanity Fair, Katherine Eban goes behind the scenes of the Trump administration’s abject failure at coordinating mass testing for coronavirus — and perhaps unsurprisingly, in all connects back to Jared Kushner empowering all his trustfund baby friends, and Donald Trump’s precious ego crushing every opportunity just to make some political gains: The plan called […]
“Wake Up,” a short film by The Lincoln Project, depicts what it might be like for a republican to wake up after being in a coma for nearly four years and have his family tell him everything that’s happened since Trump came into power. It was directed by Jon Turteltaub.
The stock market hasn’t crashed yet, but a Bloomberg headline reveals what’s really happening in the United States: “Almost 30 Million in U.S. Didn’t Have Enough to Eat Last Week. The US GDP fell by 9.5% in the second quarter. The New York Times says “The percentage decrease in GDP is by far the biggest […]
If you’ve ever worked on a video project or engineered a podcast and thought you’d make your own sound effects… how’d that go for ya? We assume it was a bigger undertaking than you’d probably bargained for. From using stalks of celery to replicate breaking tree limbs to frying bacon to reproduce the sound of […]
Always looking to put a new spin on a cup of joe, infusing your coffee with a blast of nitrogen produces a thicker, more full-bodied, naturally creamy, frothy variation on java that has been picking up steam with fans for the past decade. Of course, most of us don’t have nitrogen injectors just lying around, […]
It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […]