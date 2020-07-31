This carnivorous plant wraps up bugs into a tasty morsel

Cape sundews live in bogs and other locations lacking nutritious soil so they supplement their diet with insects. Watch the Deep Look video above to see how "they exude sweet, shimmering droplets from their tentacles to lure in unsuspecting insects. Once their prey is hopelessly stuck, they wrap it up and dissolve it for a tasty meal."

More at Deep Look: "Cape Sundews Trap Bugs In A Sticky Situation"