/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:07 am Fri Jul 31, 2020

This notebook has pages proportioned for phone and computer displays

BetterBook is a notebook/sketchbook designed to match widescreen displays. The idea is you can take photos of it on your phone and it will do a better job of fitting on a screen. It comes in one of three types of paper -- dotted grid, standard grid, or blank. The notebook had a successful run on Indiegogo and is now available for pre-order.