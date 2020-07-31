This notebook has pages proportioned for phone and computer displays

BetterBook is a notebook/sketchbook designed to match widescreen displays. The idea is you can take photos of it on your phone and it will do a better job of fitting on a screen. It comes in one of three types of paper -- dotted grid, standard grid, or blank. The notebook had a successful run on Indiegogo and is now available for pre-order.

This USB powered lighter is a good replacement for matches I bought a USB rechargeable lighter last year and will never go back to using matches or a butane lighter. I’ve used it to light many charcoal barbecues, candles, and stove burners. It works by making a small electric arc across two electrodes. It makes a barely perceptible hissing sound, but one of my cats […] READ THE REST

Five years later, and I am still using my magnetic tool holder every day I bought this wall-mounted magnetic strip in 2015 to have easy access to tools I need for simple household tasks: opening packages, hanging pictures, assembling furniture, tightening loose nuts, installing door locks, measuring things, simple plumbing repairs, etc. It’s much better than keeping the tools in a kitchen drawer because I can instantly find the […] READ THE REST

Excellent and cheap hair shears for DIY trims I’ve been cutting my own hair for decades. And for the last couple of months, I’ve been trimming the hair of my family members. I finally replaced the all-purpose scissors with these stainless steel hair shears. I used an online code (ZHLVYBY6) to get a steep discount on Amazon. I have to say, I’m sorry […] READ THE REST

From tree tents to headlamps, these 10 camping essentials will improve your summer It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […] READ THE REST

The SkyTote Battery Sleeve for your Amazon Echo sets Alexa free Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […] READ THE REST