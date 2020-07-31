This notebook has pages proportioned for phone and computer displays

BetterBook is a notebook/sketchbook designed to match widescreen displays. The idea is you can take photos of it on your phone and it will do a better job of fitting on a screen. It comes in one of three types of paper -- dotted grid, standard grid, or blank. The notebook had a successful run on Indiegogo and is now available for pre-order.
I bought a USB rechargeable lighter last year and will never go back to using matches or a butane lighter. I’ve used it to light many charcoal barbecues, candles, and stove burners. It works by making a small electric arc across two electrodes. It makes a barely perceptible hissing sound, but one of my cats […]
I bought this wall-mounted magnetic strip in 2015 to have easy access to tools I need for simple household tasks: opening packages, hanging pictures, assembling furniture, tightening loose nuts, installing door locks, measuring things, simple plumbing repairs, etc. It’s much better than keeping the tools in a kitchen drawer because I can instantly find the […]
I’ve been cutting my own hair for decades. And for the last couple of months, I’ve been trimming the hair of my family members. I finally replaced the all-purpose scissors with these stainless steel hair shears. I used an online code (ZHLVYBY6) to get a steep discount on Amazon. I have to say, I’m sorry […]
It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […]
Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […]
Learning a new language is like stepping up to the base of Mount Everest. You know you’ve got one heck of a climb ahead of you. But while the sheer magnitude of the task ahead scares away many climbers, the real trick is finding the path up that best fits with your skills and capabilities. […]