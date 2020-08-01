Parody Trump 2020 ad too close for comfort

This parody ad from Juice Media might as well be the real thing.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump last night declared that he would ban the social media site Tik Tok. “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said, calling the action a “severance.” Trump did not specify whether he will act through an executive order, or another […]
“Impotus Americanus is one of the heaviest leaders in the animal kingdom, and is famously known to be an orange, ruddy color not found in nature.”
Over at Vanity Fair, Katherine Eban goes behind the scenes of the Trump administration’s abject failure at coordinating mass testing for coronavirus — and perhaps unsurprisingly, in all connects back to Jared Kushner empowering all his trustfund baby friends, and Donald Trump’s precious ego crushing every opportunity just to make some political gains: The plan called […]
