Parody Trump 2020 ad too close for comfort

Trump says he'll ban Tik Tok Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump last night declared that he would ban the social media site Tik Tok. “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said, calling the action a “severance.” Trump did not specify whether he will act through an executive order, or another […] READ THE REST

A frustrating look inside the White House's utter failure at coronavirus testing, led by Jared Kushner Over at Vanity Fair, Katherine Eban goes behind the scenes of the Trump administration’s abject failure at coordinating mass testing for coronavirus — and perhaps unsurprisingly, in all connects back to Jared Kushner empowering all his trustfund baby friends, and Donald Trump’s precious ego crushing every opportunity just to make some political gains: The plan called […] READ THE REST

