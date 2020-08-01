The Polycade Home is the arcade cabinet 2.0 for your house that will leave you floored

If you ever dropped a quarter into a Space Invaders game, you’ve likely fantasized about having your own arcade cabinet in your house. Of course, you likely thought better of it for several reasons, including the idea that a giant cabinet dedicated to just one game isn’t very practical.

Polycade understands the urge though very, very well. So what if they could make you a home arcade machine that played all of your favorite classics, plus the biggest hits of today? And what if it was packed with top-of-the-line equipment and controls? And it was less than half the size of a bulky old cabinet?

At a sticker price of $3,899, the Polycade Home Plug and Play Mounted Arcade is definitely pricey, but once you factor in the cost of modern gaming platforms and games as well as the Polycade’s versatility, the economics don’t feel quite so impossible anymore.

Professionally mounted in your home, it actually feels like having an ATM on the wall of your house -- except this super-slim gaming system can play literally thousands of your favorite arcade and home platform games right out of the box.

With a 27-inch screen running a gaming-grade PC using a customized, optimized version of Steam as its interface, you can download new games from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s with ease and start playing. From Pac Man to Street Fighter and thousands more, all your favorite games for the NES, SNES, Sega Master System, Sega Genesis, TurboGrafx16, and more are all here.

The Sanwa joysticks supply maximum agility of movement, accuracy, smoothness, and comfort, while the buttons offer the feel of battling in a true arcade.

The customization options are almost as endless as the game roster, including USB ports to attach peripherals and even a built-in camera and mic for your HD streaming to Twitch or just playing with friends.

The Polycade Home Plug and Play Mounted Arcade is the home gaming system you’ve waited your whole life for, so you at least owe it to yourself to check it out. It’s currently available in both black and white models now for $3,899.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.