Does my puppy roar like a lion?

This quick video clip got grabbed as we woke up today. The two speeds share very different versions of Electra

Wombat and Kangaroo are friends Wally the wombat and Buggy the kangaroo each lost their mothers when each of them were just little babies. READ THE REST

Watch these penguins enjoy a bubble machine Animal keepers at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, UK installed a bubble machine in the penguin habitat to delight the birds. All that’s missing is the Lawrence Welk Orchestra playing on the speakers. From South West News Service: “The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo, but due to coronavirus […] READ THE REST

My puppy upon waking up this morning Before returning to her mom’s home for a few weeks, my daughter taught Electra to sleep in her bed…while I was asleep in mine. In an effort to maintain the housebreaking while acknowledging and encouraging my daughter’s canine liberation efforts and subterfuge, I will be sleeping with the puppy in her room until it can […] READ THE REST

