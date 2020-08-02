/ Jason Weisberger / 10:31 am Sun Aug 2, 2020

Does my puppy roar like a lion?

This quick video clip got grabbed as we woke up today. The two speeds share very different versions of Electra

View this post on Instagram

Compare and contrast, please!! #puppy or #lion #dogsofinstagram #cute #yip #roar

A post shared by Electra (@electra___cute) on