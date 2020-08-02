/ Andrea James / 11:39 am Sun Aug 2, 2020

Errol Morris has uploaded his 'First Person' documentary series to YouTube

Documentarian Errol Morris made an acclaimed documentary series on eccentric people 20 years ago, and now you can watch it online for free. First Person includes a fascinating ep on Mark's high school classmate and supergenius pal Rick Rosner (shown above).

The episode centers around Rick's fight over losing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

What could possibly make a tormented teenage genius want to relive the horrors of high school … over and over again? Peek inside the mind of Rick Rosner to find out why the class Brainiac became a serial senior. And watch as Rosner prepares to take his place in the hallowed hotseat of TV game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in what could turn out to be Rosner’s ultimate revenge for nerds everywhere.

Image: YouTube / Errol Morris