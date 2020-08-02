Watch Bono and The Edge mung up "Stairway to Heaven"

In this tongue-in-cheek rendition to amuse their crew, The Edge does OK, and Bono has a couple of good moments, but the whole things falls apart a couple of minutes in.

Bono explains why they have never tried it till now:

There’s one annoying aspect of an Irish crew that has to be said. Wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you’re playing — whether it’s the Olympia, or 3 Arena, or Madison Square Garden — you walk into the venue and it’s a big moment, and you’ll hear a song that we said, "We’ll never, ever play this." And that’s right, "Stairway to Heaven." These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true.

For a chaser, here's Heart blowing the doors off the song in front of the band's surviving members:

Image: YouTube / Dexmusic