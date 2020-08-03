FTC probing Twitter's use of sensitive data for ad targeting

Twitter disclosed in a regulatory filing it faces up to $250 million FTC fine over use of your phone # & email data to target advertisements
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating Twitter over claims the social media company violated a federal law that bans the use of personal data provided for security purposes to target ads, Twitter disclosed on Monday.
In a regulatory filing made public today, Twitter disclosed it received a draft FTC complaint that claims violations between 2013 and 2019.
From Reuters:
Twitter said it estimates probable loss of between $150 million and $250 million in settlement charges, and has already recorded $150 million of that estimate in accrual related to the allegations.
More at Reuters.
China isn’t prepared to accept the “theft” of Chinese technology company TikTok, and has the capability to respond to Trump’s move to push ByteDance to sell short-video app TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft, state-controlled China Daily newspaper said on Tuesday.
