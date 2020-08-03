FTC probing Twitter's use of sensitive data for ad targeting

Twitter disclosed in a regulatory filing it faces up to $250 million FTC fine over use of your phone # & email data to target advertisements

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating Twitter over claims the social media company violated a federal law that bans the use of personal data provided for security purposes to target ads, Twitter disclosed on Monday.

In a regulatory filing made public today, Twitter disclosed it received a draft FTC complaint that claims violations between 2013 and 2019.

From Reuters:

Twitter said it estimates probable loss of between $150 million and $250 million in settlement charges, and has already recorded $150 million of that estimate in accrual related to the allegations.

