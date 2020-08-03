Gentlemen arrested for buying a $140,000 Porsche and several Rolex watches with fake checks he printed with home computer

Casey William Kelley, age 42, enjoyed the good life for a few days when he came up with the idea of printing phony checks, say police in Florida. They accused Kelley of using one of the fake checks to buy a swell-looking Porsche 911 Turbo for $139,203.05, and another check for $61,521 to buy three Rolex watches.

From The Palm Beach Post:

However, the jeweler kept the watches until it could be determined if the check would cash. Thursday, it was reported to WCSO that the check was a fake.

When arrested Wednesday afternoon, Kelley told investigators he printed out the cashier’s checks from his home computer and did not get them from his bank.

Kelley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.