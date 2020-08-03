I prefer Gum Soft-Picks to flossing

Gum Soft-Picks do a better job than toothpicks or floss for cleaning food and plaque from between my teeth. For me, it's just much more convenient than using dental floss. The rubbery green brush pushes out all the gunk without hurting. You can buy them in packs of 50, 100, 150, or 300.

This notebook has pages proportioned for phone and computer displays BetterBook is a notebook/sketchbook designed to match widescreen displays. The idea is you can take photos of it on your phone and it will do a better job of fitting on a screen. It comes in one of three types of paper — dotted grid, standard grid, or blank. The notebook had a successful run […] READ THE REST

This USB powered lighter is a good replacement for matches I bought a USB rechargeable lighter last year and will never go back to using matches or a butane lighter. I’ve used it to light many charcoal barbecues, candles, and stove burners. It works by making a small electric arc across two electrodes. It makes a barely perceptible hissing sound, but one of my cats […] READ THE REST

Five years later, and I am still using my magnetic tool holder every day I bought this wall-mounted magnetic strip in 2015 to have easy access to tools I need for simple household tasks: opening packages, hanging pictures, assembling furniture, tightening loose nuts, installing door locks, measuring things, simple plumbing repairs, etc. It’s much better than keeping the tools in a kitchen drawer because I can instantly find the […] READ THE REST

These architectural building kits are going to become your new obsession Building blocks are among a child’s first, and arguably, most important, toys. Once they start stacking one tentatively on top of another, the blocks not only spark waves of creativity, but actual real-world understanding of scientific principles like engineering and physics. It wouldn’t even be a stretch to call blocks on of the first true […] READ THE REST

This expert-led training can help you figure out how to work in any environment Time management and self-motivation, the ability to stay on task and achieve in the office or when you’re working with home, is the true test of any person’s professional mettle. While that’s easier said than done, those skills can be taught and developed as you’ll find in The 2020 Work From Anywhere Hacker Bundle. The […] READ THE REST