Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney accidentally signed Rhode Island tax refund checks

"As a result of a technical error in the Division of Taxation's automated refund check printing system, approximately 176 checks with invalid signature lines were printed and mailed to taxpayers on Monday 7/27/2020." said Jade Borgeson, Chief of Staff for the [Rhode Island] Department of Revenue.
The checks, mostly corporate tax refunds, were signed by Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney, neither of whom are authorized to do so.
According to Borgeson, "The invalid signature lines were incorrectly sourced from the Division’s test print files."
That's really goofy. What kind of Mickey Mouse operation are they running down there!
(NBC 10)
U.S. taxpayers can request filing an extension to October 15th from July 15th
The IRS is suing Facebook for $9bn over unpaid taxes, reports Reuters, targeting its licensing of “intellectual property” to its own Irish subsidiary to shift profits to that lower-taxed jurisdiction. Under the arrangement, Facebook’s subsidiaries pay royalties to the U.S.-based parent for access to its trademark, users and platform technologies. From 2010 to 2016, Facebook […]
The IRS removed language from their Web site that listed Fortnite V-Bucks and Roblox Robux as examples of convertible virtual currencies, like Bitcoin. They were included on a page about virtual currencies as they relate to a new question on IRS Form 1040 that asks whether the taxpayer, sold, exchanged, or acquired financial interest in […]
