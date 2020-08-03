Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney accidentally signed Rhode Island tax refund checks

"As a result of a technical error in the Division of Taxation's automated refund check printing system, approximately 176 checks with invalid signature lines were printed and mailed to taxpayers on Monday 7/27/2020." said Jade Borgeson, Chief of Staff for the [Rhode Island] Department of Revenue.

The checks, mostly corporate tax refunds, were signed by Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney, neither of whom are authorized to do so.

According to Borgeson, "The invalid signature lines were incorrectly sourced from the Division’s test print files."

That's really goofy. What kind of Mickey Mouse operation are they running down there!

(NBC 10)