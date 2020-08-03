/ Rob Beschizza / 11:25 am Mon Aug 3, 2020

New edition of 8bit Card Deck red-y to go

I wrote about the original 8bit Card Deck a couple of years back, and now a second edition is live with tweaked designs and the same pixel-perfect look. $15 a deck, target hit, and no question about fulfilment as the print order's already in with Gambler's Warehouse.

The 8Bit Deck is back with a fresh new look! The new iteration features red backs and a gold foil embossed tuck box! ... My name is Michael B. Myers Jr. (drawsgood) and I am a huge fan of pixel art and retro gaming. In 2019, I began designing a few face cards for what, at the time, might have been an 8-Bit solitaire game or something similar. As the process continued, the idea of making these pixel art cards in to actual high-quality playing cards came to mind, and thus the 8Bit Deck was born. Each card has been crafted pixel by pixel, and the color palette was heavily inspired by the Pico-8 fantasy console, developed by Lexaloffle