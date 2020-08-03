Portland, Maine votes to ban face recognition technology use by government

You love to see it.

“This racist surveillance technology has no place in our communities,” said the ACLU in response to news tonight that the city of Portland, Maine has voted to ban the government use of facial recognition technology.

Here is video of the town hall.

You can read the City of Portland, Maine's agendas and minutes here.

From the ACLU:

Portland, Maine, just unanimously voted to ban government use of face recognition technology. The movement to defend our privacy rights from face surveillance has now expanded to a third state.

[IMAGE: screengrab from Zoom Portland town hall meeting, 8/3 Monday]