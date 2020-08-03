/ David Pescovitz / 8:58 am Mon Aug 3, 2020

Surprisingly funky Muzak version of "Funkytown," along with reggae, folk, and metal versions

This surprisingly funky Muzak version of "Funkytown" (1979) by Lipps Inc. turned up on r/ObscureMedia. Steven Greenberg wrote the original while living in Minneapolis with aspirations of moving to New York City, a scene that would "keep me movin', keep me groovin' with some energy." Following the Reddit posting, a commenter alerted us that in recent years, Greenberg redid his jam in "15 different shades of sound" available for licensing and also curated a collection of fan covers from around the globe. Below, Greenberg's own folk, reggae, and metal versions:

https://youtu.be/HbwHySKAKmw

image above: album art