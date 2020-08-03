Surprisingly funky Muzak version of "Funkytown," along with reggae, folk, and metal versions

This surprisingly funky Muzak version of "Funkytown" (1979) by Lipps Inc. turned up on r/ObscureMedia. Steven Greenberg wrote the original while living in Minneapolis with aspirations of moving to New York City, a scene that would "keep me movin', keep me groovin' with some energy." Following the Reddit posting, a commenter alerted us that in recent years, Greenberg redid his jam in " 15 different shades of sound " available for licensing and also curated a collection of fan covers from around the globe. Below, Greenberg's own folk, reggae, and metal versions:

