This $4.5M Maryland Mansion has a miniature cobblestone Main Street in the basement

Located in Potomac, Maryland, this 7 bedroom home with 8 full baths and 3 half baths comes with 4 acres of property including a tennis court, a heated pool, and a miniature town in the basement. And it could all be yours for just $4.5 million!

Looks nice, right?



Here's the official listing:

A unique, first time offering of a magnificent, gated estate on four acres featuring 7 bedrooms/8 baths in the Main house, a two bedroom/1 bath guest house with full kitchen, and a pool house with full kitchen and bath. Also on the property is a lighted, newly resurfaced tennis court and heated pool. The four acres is already divided into two separate parcels. A driveway can be added to access the guest house for a private entrance. Opportunity to purchase 2 acre parcel next door for a total of 6 acres.

But once you've scrolled through 54 photos (talk about burying the lede), you come across this:

The listing boasts 15 storefront facades, though it doesn't mention this creepy Stan Lee wannabe on the motorcylce:

The town also comes with "real working parked cars." I'm not sure if that means they "work" at being parked, or if you can drive them out of the town, or if there's even an escape route from this strange place.

11610 Highland Farm Road, Potomac Maryland