Trump threatens to sue Nevada to block universal mail-in ballots

“We will be suing in Nevada. And that’s already been taken care of, we’ll probably file something tomorrow,” he said during a White House briefing.

President Donald Trump’s attacks on Nevada’s mail-in voting bill are unsubstantiated, according to journalists and state officials, but that didn't stop the impeached and manifestly unfit racist despot from threatening to sue the state of Nevada today over that very issue.

Trump criticized lawmakers in Nevada on Monday after members of the Nevada state Senate approved a new election bill expanding mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Active, registered voters will receive mail-in ballots ahead of the election in November. All states already allow some degree of mail-in voting, a practice that is safe and secure according to national and state election officials.

The state’s Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, signed the bill, making Nevada the seventh state to send ballots to all registered voters for the Nov. 3 election between Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington already conduct their elections entirely by mail, while California and Vermont have decided to do so this year due to the pandemic. Trump told reporters he had a right to issue an executive order regarding mail-in ballots but did not elaborate on what that would involve. “We haven’t gotten there yet,” he said.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

President Trump has made a series of claims in recent weeks about potential mail-in voting fraud ahead of the 2020 general election. These allegations are unsubstantiated according to The Associated Press, AFP and other news outlets and fact-checkers. https://t.co/NAnytmXCEJ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 30, 2020

[photo: Clark County, NV]