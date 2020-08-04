/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 6:30 am Tue Aug 4, 2020

A luxury handbag that holds a single watermelon

Form has met function in a new piece created for Japanese luxury leather brand Tsuchiya Kaban. Designer Yusuke Kadoi made the Watermelon Bag — a playful handbag that holds one single solitary watermelon perfectly — as part of the brand's "The Fun of Carrying" initiative.

Watch how it's made — beautiful:

See more photos here.

(Spoon & Tamago)

image via Spoon & Tamago