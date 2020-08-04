A luxury handbag that holds a single watermelon

Form has met function in a new piece created for Japanese luxury leather brand Tsuchiya Kaban . Designer Yusuke Kadoi made the Watermelon Bag — a playful handbag that holds one single solitary watermelon perfectly — as part of the brand's "The Fun of Carrying" initiative.

