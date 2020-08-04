Alabama principal does a great parody of Can't Touch This to promote Covid safety

"Hammer Time" becomes "Sanitize" when Dr. Quentin J. Lee an Alabama principal, "sings a rap song about Covid to MC Hammer's classic hit of 'Can't Touch This.'"
Behind the sensationalist headlines about the largest pullback in US history, there’s a lot of nuance and complexity, but the overall message is clear: the US economy is in big big trouble, especially the services sector. Economics Explained takes a deep dive and asks the question: is this the end of an empire?.
What do people around the world think of Trump’s response to the coronavirus in the United States? The New York Times showed a video of the things Trump has said about how the United States is handling the pandemic to people in other countries and asked them for their opinion. Most of the viewers were […]
The always delightful Auralnauts have redubbed The Dark Knight Rises for 2020, with Bane urging all those he encounters to join him in wearing a mask.
